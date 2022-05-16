OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.67

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.99.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

