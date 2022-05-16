Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTLK stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.61.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $142,439.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 163,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 19.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

