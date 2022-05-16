Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Short Interest Up 44.6% in April

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 15th total of 153,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OXSQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. 190,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,615. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

In related news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 27,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $106,165.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,493,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,302.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $26,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205,189 shares of company stock worth $820,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OXSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

