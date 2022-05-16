Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,528 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,454,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,916,000 after buying an additional 111,209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Post by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 529,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,349,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Post by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $79.51 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $82.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

