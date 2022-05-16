Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,198 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of GrowGeneration worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $52.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 2.84.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.