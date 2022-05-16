Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,506,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $396,982,000 after purchasing an additional 642,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 282,581 shares of company stock valued at $30,556,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $97.55 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $88.01 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $114.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.