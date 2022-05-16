Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

CCB stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $487.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coastal Financial news, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,837.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,453.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,654.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,777 shares of company stock worth $113,143. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

