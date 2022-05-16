Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter valued at $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter valued at $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 215.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.
CCB stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. Coastal Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $487.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.
In other Coastal Financial news, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,837.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,453.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Lane purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, for a total transaction of $50,654.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,073.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,777 shares of company stock worth $113,143. Corporate insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coastal Financial has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
