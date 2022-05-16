Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,308 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,308 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Argan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth $2,324,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,494,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 54,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

AGX stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. Argan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $544.40 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $293,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Argan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.