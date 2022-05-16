Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,248 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 523,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 14.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

