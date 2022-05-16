Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,481 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,541 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

