Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,676 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

