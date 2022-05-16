PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of PAR Technology worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,977,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,138,000 after purchasing an additional 328,516 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in PAR Technology by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 999,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 244,417 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PAR Technology by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 933,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,187 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $28,902,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of PAR Technology stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,583. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $923.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $28.87 and a 1-year high of $74.50.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. PAR Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

