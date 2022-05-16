PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,565 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of PAR Technology worth $6,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 45.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PAR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.96. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $28.87 and a twelve month high of $74.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

