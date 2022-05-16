Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

FAX stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

