PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $18.05 million and $811,383.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00238427 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000169 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003684 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.45 or 0.01703932 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003571 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 157,828,048 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.