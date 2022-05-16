PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
OTCMKTS PSSR remained flat at $$0.40 on Monday. PASSUR Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.
About PASSUR Aerospace (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PASSUR Aerospace (PSSR)
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for PASSUR Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PASSUR Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.