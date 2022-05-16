PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSSR remained flat at $$0.40 on Monday. PASSUR Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

About PASSUR Aerospace (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.

