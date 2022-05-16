Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $21.56. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $21.59, with a volume of 1,284 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PYCR shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.96.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,985,000 after purchasing an additional 383,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 49.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,859 shares in the last quarter. 25.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

