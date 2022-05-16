PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PYPL stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $78.58. 362,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,409,582. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.