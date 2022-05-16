PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Reduced by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after purchasing an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,622,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,983,541,000 after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 362,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,409,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.83 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

