PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,099 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $300.67. 3,096,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,307,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $284.94 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

