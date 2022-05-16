PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,011 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 309.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,076,797. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The firm has a market cap of $385.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.62.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.