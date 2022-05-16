PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Tesla comprises approximately 1.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after purchasing an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,774,686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,376,233,000 after buying an additional 29,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,528,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,615,018,000 after buying an additional 29,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 49 shares in the company, valued at $42,597.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $35.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $734.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,997,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.58 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $939.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $980.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

