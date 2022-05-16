PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.80 Million in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 49,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $31.12. 152,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,823. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.