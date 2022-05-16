PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $551,000 in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,446,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after purchasing an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,343,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 375,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 324,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $49.69. 2,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,341. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

