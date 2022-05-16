PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $809,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,262. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $133.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73.

