PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,195,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,690,000 after purchasing an additional 223,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,493,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,770,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,477. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

