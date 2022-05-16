PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $710,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.75. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.16. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $106.49 and a 12 month high of $131.07.

