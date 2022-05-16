Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,346. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock worth $49,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

