Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,903,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

PG stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,757,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,195,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.