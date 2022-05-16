Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOC traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $458.08. The stock had a trading volume of 586,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $451.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $4,119,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

