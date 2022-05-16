Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $566,000 Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ROL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,654. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

