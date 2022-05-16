Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Members Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

