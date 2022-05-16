Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 632 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in TJX Companies by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Shares of TJX traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,942,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,218,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

