Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 637 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.16.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.18. 10,756,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,004,438. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

