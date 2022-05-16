Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 5,791 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 335,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAR. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEAR. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

