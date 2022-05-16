Pecaut & CO. Acquires Shares of 4,488 Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8,006.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 474,836 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,880,000 after purchasing an additional 285,776 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 473,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,609,000 after buying an additional 93,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after buying an additional 64,961 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.90. 402,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,468. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $88.85.

