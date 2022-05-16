Pecaut & CO. Cuts Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Pecaut & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Source Capital makes up 1.1% of Pecaut & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pecaut & CO. owned 0.60% of Source Capital worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOR. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the third quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Source Capital by 949.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,654. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.42. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

