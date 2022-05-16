Pecaut & CO. Invests $234,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RLI by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in RLI by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.88. The stock had a trading volume of 177,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,951. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.22 and a 1-year high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Compass Point upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

