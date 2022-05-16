Pecaut & CO. Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.23. 88,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,671. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.30. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

