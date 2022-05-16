Pecaut & CO. Purchases Shares of 1,654 iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Pecaut & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after buying an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after purchasing an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,493,000 after buying an additional 86,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 899.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 29,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,792. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

