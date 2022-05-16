Pecaut & CO. Sells 480 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pecaut & CO. trimmed its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alleghany by 21.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Alleghany by 4.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $3.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $833.10. The stock had a trading volume of 75,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $804.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.88.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Y has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.