PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,463 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 162,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.08 and a 52 week high of $177.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

