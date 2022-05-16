Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Short Interest Update

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 867,300 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the April 15th total of 593,900 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

PPTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PPTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.01. 137,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.08. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.23.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after buying an additional 3,835,810 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,361,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

