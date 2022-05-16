Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Pfizer by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 26,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 26,762 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. 622,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,509,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

