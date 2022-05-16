Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 476.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,527 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,085,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. 19,394,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,379,670. The company has a market cap of $286.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

About Pfizer (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.