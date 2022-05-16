Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,896 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.85. 773,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,509,563. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

