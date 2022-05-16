Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.63. 48,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,670. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.02.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

