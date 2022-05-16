Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PECO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:PECO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.08%. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 469.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

