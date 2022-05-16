Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 114,671 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,671 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $45,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $1,622,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Bank of America lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. CL King upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $79.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $107.50.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $761.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

