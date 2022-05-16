Pictet Asset Management SA Lowers Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $44,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 435,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,051,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $207.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.25 and a 52-week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

